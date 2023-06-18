Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,109.06

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.06 ($13.88) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.89). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.76), with a volume of 931 shares traded.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £195.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,081.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 9,183.67%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

