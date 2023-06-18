Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Caleres Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 892,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

