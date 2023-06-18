Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

