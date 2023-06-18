Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Camber Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CEI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 443,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,489. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 176,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

