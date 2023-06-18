Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

