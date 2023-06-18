Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 10,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.