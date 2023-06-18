Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Canadian Western Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Western Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Western Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Canadian Western Bank Competitors 942 2590 2618 5 2.27

Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.33%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Canadian Western Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canadian Western Bank is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A N/A Canadian Western Bank Competitors 23.15% 10.90% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A 6.94 Canadian Western Bank Competitors $4.49 billion $1.07 billion 516.57

Canadian Western Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Western Bank. Canadian Western Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Canadian Western Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Canadian Western Bank pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Canadian Western Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Western Bank competitors beat Canadian Western Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers cash management services; life and disability insurance products; and ATM, mobile, and online banking services, as well cheque order services. Further, it provides investment products comprising guaranteed investment certificates, US dollars investments plans, registered retirement income funds, tax-free savings accounts, registered education savings plans, and mutual funds, as well as personal and business planning services. Canadian Western Bank was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

