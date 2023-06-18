Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 4,772 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $135,367,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,825,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,825,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,105,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $243.63 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

