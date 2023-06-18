Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $4,229,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 45,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.