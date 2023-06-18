Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 408 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.