Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after buying an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $34.64 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

