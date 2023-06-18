Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

NYSE RSG opened at $145.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

