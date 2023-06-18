Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

