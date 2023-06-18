Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.