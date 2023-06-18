Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.