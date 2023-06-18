Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.