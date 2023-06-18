Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $9.33 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and $123.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,739.43 or 0.06550813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,921,503,214 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

