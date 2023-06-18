Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $9.09 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and $134.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.91 or 0.06535342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00032460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,925,077,535 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.