Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,569 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

