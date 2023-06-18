Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

