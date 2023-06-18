Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $24,943,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,290,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 601,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

