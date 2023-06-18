Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 20,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,111. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
