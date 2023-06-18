Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 20,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,111. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

