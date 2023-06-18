Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.5 %

CARS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,044. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

