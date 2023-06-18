Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in May

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,836. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Carter’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Carter’s by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

