Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.8 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

