Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

