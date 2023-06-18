Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

