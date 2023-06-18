CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Up 5.7% in May

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,882,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. 3,409,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

