CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Price Performance

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,864. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

