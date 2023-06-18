CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.
CDW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,864. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
