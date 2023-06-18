Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELU remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. 962,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,601. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a net margin of 81.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
