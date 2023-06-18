Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Celularity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. 962,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,601. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a net margin of 81.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

About Celularity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Celularity in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celularity by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

