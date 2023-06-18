Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 327,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EBR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

