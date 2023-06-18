Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 464,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Century Casinos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 145,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Century Casinos

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.