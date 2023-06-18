Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 464,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Century Casinos Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 145,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.41.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
