Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 235,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 647,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,143. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.