Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.01. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

REFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

