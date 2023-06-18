China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in May

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,968,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 1,769,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
CHSYF stock remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Friday. China Medical System has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.
China Medical System Company Profile
