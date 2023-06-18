China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,274,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 10,041,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,009.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGMBF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
