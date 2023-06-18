Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

