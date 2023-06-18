Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

