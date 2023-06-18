Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.72.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.