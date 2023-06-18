Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 30,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,223,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

