Citigroup Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $58.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

