Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIA remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Friday. 20,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,372. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,791.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,782 shares in the company, valued at $223,459.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Shields bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,286 shares in the company, valued at $262,791.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 84,909 shares of company stock valued at $165,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

See Also

