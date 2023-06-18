Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 39,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.8 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

