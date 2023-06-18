Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 37,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 9.3 %

CLOV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,186,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,940. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 96.52%. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.