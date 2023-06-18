Coin98 Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.65 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $71.11 million and $6.65 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003386 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007090 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

