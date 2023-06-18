Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

