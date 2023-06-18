Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Color Star Technology Stock Up 17.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Color Star Technology (ADD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.