Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Color Star Technology Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

