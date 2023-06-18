Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast



Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

