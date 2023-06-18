Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

Comerica stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comerica by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

