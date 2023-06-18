Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 986,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,126. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $143,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,798.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

